When it comes to groceries, I would venture to guess that the majority of people think of Target as just a slightly more expensive Walmart, and that’s not far off. On average, Target charges 15% more for groceries than Walmart. This raises the question: If Great Value products are cheaper, why even shop at Target for food? Well, if you taste test a lot of the foods side by side, some of Target’s offerings are simply better quality. And in at least a few cases, Target carries some items that Walmart does not.



Since its inception in 2019, Target has vastly expanded its house grocery brand, Good & Gather. Today, Good & Gather produces tons of frozen pizza, chicken tenders, peanut butter, juice, waffles, and dozens of other items I won’t list off here and now. Though not quite the worldwide conglomerate that Walmart is, Target’s been no slouch, and its grocery section has been quite profitable. So much so that I fully expect the business to continue expanding its food production going forward.



I’m not in love with everything Good & Gather does. I actually despise the fact that it sells this packaged Rotisserie Seasoned Chicken (like, I’ll just buy a rotisserie chicken from a real grocery store, thank you very much). But between select house brand hits and the well-curated frozen food section, there’s a bunch of great items to pick up from the bullseye brand. Here are the best eight groceries to buy at Target.