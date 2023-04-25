10 Milk Chocolate Bars, Ranked From Worst to Best

What makes a great milk chocolate bar? Nothing too surprising: It’s that perfect marriage of flavor and texture. Strong notes of cocoa should always be more prominent than the taste of sugar, and each bite should feel silky, without a hint of crumbling. If you love snacking on chocolate (and I’m sure this applies to pretty much everyone), you deserve a top-notch bar to avoid a taste bud trainwreck.

Here are 10 common milk chocolate brands you’ll find at most grocery stores, ranked from worst to best in terms of taste, texture, and overall quality.