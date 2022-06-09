Somehow we have made it to the halfway point of the year, and it seems like roughly 14 years’ worth of culinary innovations have been shoved into the first six months of 2022. Remember when Taco Bell released chicken wings? Doesn’t that seem like a decade ago?

Now that every fast food joint’s spin on the chicken sandwich has rolled out (and in some cases, come and gone) and the hard seltzer market has begun to cool ever so slightly, food and beverage brands have found some unique and delightful ways to fill the void. Here are the best products we’ve tasted so far this year, seven items that keep us excited for everything on the horizon.