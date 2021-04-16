Kick off your weekend with 10 of The Takeout’s best chocolate recipes

Kick off your weekend with 10 of The Takeout’s best chocolate recipes

Illustration for article titled Kick off your weekend with 10 of The Takeout’s best chocolate recipes
Photo: Kevin Pang

We aren’t going to sit here and write an introductory paragraph about all the attributes that make chocolate great. Why would we insult your intelligence like that? You already know how perfect a substance it is. All we want to do is provide you with a stack of recipes that demonstrate all the different ways you can incorporate chocolate into your day-to-day life. So here they are: The Takeout’s most chocolatey recipes of all time.

City Bakery–Style Hot Chocolate

Illustration for article titled Kick off your weekend with 10 of The Takeout’s best chocolate recipes
Graphic: Allison Corr

City Bakery in New York City was famous for its hot chocolate, a mythical substance for which residents and tourists would line up down the block in the middle of winter. The bakery closed its doors in 2019, but this recipe is a loving memorial to some of the greatest hot chocolate in America, using an entire pound of milk and semisweet dark chocolate to create a rich, thick mug of comfort. Get the recipe for City Bakery-Style Hot Chocolate here.

Matcha Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Illustration for article titled Kick off your weekend with 10 of The Takeout’s best chocolate recipes
Photo: Eileen W. Cho

For those who like their chocolate a bit more tempered, look no further than these Matcha Chocolate Chunk Cookies. Matcha is a delicate flavor, and too much sweetness can overpower its subtle sweet, savory, and umami notes. So in this cookie recipe, the bitterness of the matcha powder works alongside the sweetness of the chocolate, creating a balanced and comforting dessert. Get the recipe for Matcha Chocolate Chunk Cookies here.

Wacky Cake

Illustration for article titled Kick off your weekend with 10 of The Takeout’s best chocolate recipes
Photo: Pooja Makhijani

This cake is specifically designed to be so easy a child could make it: simple ingredients, no specialized tools, no raw eggs, and easy cleanup make it the perfect rainy-day activity for you and your kids. It’s a never-fail recipe and a crowdpleaser, one that you can serve warm straight from the oven or spend hours decorating with frosting and nonpareils. Get the recipe for Wacky Cake here.

Miso-Black Garlic Chocolate Chip Cookies

Illustration for article titled Kick off your weekend with 10 of The Takeout’s best chocolate recipes
Photo: Stacey Ballis

We don’t think that these slightly exotic cookies are going to replace your regular rotation of Tollhouse when you get that craving, but it’s a great recipe when you’re seeking something new and unexpected for your next gathering, or to bring as a gift to the adventurous eaters in your life. Black garlic, paired with the sweet dough and bittersweet chocolate in this cookie, takes on the same role a raisin or dried cherry would, adding a bit of fruitiness. Why not give them a try? Get the recipe for Miso-Black Garlic Chocolate Chip Cookies here.

Whipped Nutella Fun-do

Illustration for article titled Kick off your weekend with 10 of The Takeout’s best chocolate recipes
Photo: Kevin Pang

The dessert dip is an underappreciated—and more importantly, underutilized—category of party food. This Nutella cream cheese dip combines everyone’s favorite chocolate-hazelnut spread with whipped cream, whipped cream cheese, powdered sugar, and spices to create a snack reminiscent of fondue. Use graham crackers, sliced fruit, and pretzel sticks for dipping, or let your guests get creative (Ritz crackers, perhaps?). Get the recipe for Whipped Nutella Fun-do here.

Ben & Jerry’s Superfudge Brownies

Illustration for article titled Kick off your weekend with 10 of The Takeout’s best chocolate recipes
Photo: Laurence Mouton (Getty Images)

In 1996’s In the Kitchen with Miss Piggy, Miss Piggy herself doesn’t cook (she’s far too glamorous for such a thing), so she has called upon her celebrity friends to contribute to the collection. Enter Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, better known as Ben and Jerry, who were kind enough to share their iconic recipe for Superfudge Brownies. Our slightly revised version adds espresso powder and milk chocolate chunks to appeal even more to chocolate lovers. Get the recipe for Ben & Jerry’s Superfudge Brownies here.

Beer & Pretzel Caramel Cookie Bars

Illustration for article titled Kick off your weekend with 10 of The Takeout’s best chocolate recipes
Photo: Allison Robicelli

We know the word “chocolate” doesn’t appear in the name of these Beer & Pretzel Caramel Cookie Bars, but that’s because the name could hardly fit everything else that’s great about them. Rest assured there is a layer of rich chocolate ganache that sits between gooey pretzel-studded beer caramel and a sprinkling of crushed pretzels and sea salt. It all adds up to one giant candy bar, somewhere between a Twix and a Take 5. Get the recipe for Beer & Pretzel Caramel Cookie Bars here.

Homemade Dark Chocolate Syrup

Illustration for article titled Kick off your weekend with 10 of The Takeout’s best chocolate recipes
Photo: Allison Robicelli

This recipe takes less than three minutes to assemble, and after that, you’ll never want to go back to the store-bought bottled stuff again. It starts with the basic chocolate syrup formula, but the addition of brown sugar, espresso powder, and a pat of butter make it a silky, complex kitchen staple you’ll want to use in chocolate milk, egg creams, ice cream sundaes, and anything else you can think of. Get the recipe for Dark Chocolate Syrup here.

S’mores Dip

Illustration for article titled Kick off your weekend with 10 of The Takeout’s best chocolate recipes
Photo: Aimee Levitt

S’mores Dip seems like something that’s been around forever, but in fact, as best we can tell, the dip first appeared in 2012 on the blog What Megan’s Making. Since then, it’s taken off around the internet, and various recipes offer tweaks depending on whichever aspect of s’mores you like best. Our version, served in a cast iron skillet, leaves the broiled tops of the marshmallows beautifully golden brown for a photogenic dessert that’s a lot less messy than eating the classic fireside sandwich. Get the recipe for S’mores Dip here.

Brown-Butter Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies

Illustration for article titled Kick off your weekend with 10 of The Takeout’s best chocolate recipes
Photo: Kevin Pang

Chef Dana Cree of The Publican in Chicago was kind enough to share this recipe for her life-changing cookies—and that’s not a description we’d use lightly. The brown butter is the linchpin of the whole process, because its liquid state hydrates the flour in a way that produces crisp edges and a gooey center. These cookies are much easier to make than you’re anticipating, and vegetarians will be happy to learn that they taste just as great without the bacon. Get the recipe for Brown-Butter Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies here.  

