9 Recipes Full of Beer, Glorious Beer

There is one universal rule to cooking with beer: Use any brew that’s brown or amber in color, not too hoppy, and tasty enough to drink on its own. Beyond that, the world is your pint glass. And there are many recipes to upend its contents into.



The following recipes call for beer to work its magic in a range of ways. It lends decadence to morning muffins, tempers the sweetness of a caramel dessert, and makes corn dogs even more Midwestlicious, just to name a few. It’s enough to make us wonder if there is anything that beer can’t do—if there is, we probably don’t want to find out. Here are nine dishes that call for a few good glugs of beer.