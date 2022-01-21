Wisconsin is known for some great culinary contributions to America, but none is more beloved than its cheese selection. Green Bay is squarely set in cheese country, and in order to create a spreadable homage to our neighbors up north, we’ve come up with an easy game day recipe that celebrates ingredients from The Dairy State. This recipe is a riff on a classic Hidden Valley Ranch beer cheese dip, but supplements it with a secret ingredient: cold pack cheddar cheese spread.

Cold pack cheese spread is a savory cheese product that comes in small tubs, usually in the cheese section in the supermarket. It’s delicious in cheese balls (you know, the kind in a holiday appetizer spread) or by itself on some crackers. In Chicago, we love it served hot with french fries, for dipping. Popular brands in the Midwest include Merkts and Kaukauna, though you can find a more affordable and no-less-delicious version at Aldi.

This dip is smooth, creamy, sharp, and studded with grated sharp cheddar cheese. The green onions add a little extra bite as a functional garnish (not to mention a little extra Green Bay Packers spirit), and this dip is best served with some form of pretzel, soft or hard, along with an ice-cold beer.

Easy double cheddar beer cheese dip

8 oz. cream cheese, softened at room temperature

8 oz. cold pack sharp cheddar cheese spread, softened at room temperature (like Merkts or Kaukauna brand)

6 oz. beer (such as Pabst Blue Ribbon, a Wisconsin favorite)

1 (1-oz.) packet dry ranch seasoning (like Hidden Valley Ranch)

8 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, grated

1/4 cup green onions (tops only), sliced into small rings

Place softened cream cheese and cheddar cheese spread in large mixing bowl. Using electric beater, combine the two until fully incorporated.

Next, slowly pour beer into bowl while continuously beating cheese mixture on low, until the beer has been fully mixed in. Sprinkle contents of ranch dressing packet evenly over the dip base (in order to avoid a ranch powder dust-up) and carefully beat until powder is fully integrated. The resulting mixture should be a smooth, spreadable consistency.

Using a spatula, fold in half of the grated cheddar cheese (4 oz.) and half of the chopped green onions (1/8 cup). Transfer mixture to serving vessel. Top your dip with the remaining grated cheese and green onions. Refrigerate dip for at least two hours before serving. Serve with pretzels or pretzel chips along with your favorite Wisconsin beer of choice.