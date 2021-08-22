It might not feel like fall out there yet, but we know that with the end of summer comes a glorious month of apple picking—and you’ll want ideas for how to use up those bushels of fresh fruit. The five recipes that follow are relatively simple and maximally crowd-pleasing so as to guarantee that not a single apple goes to waste. What do you like to make with your own apples? Let us know in the comments.

Note to desktop users: If you’d like to view this story in a scrolling layout, you can narrow your browser window. You can also click “List Slides” at any time to see the full list and navigate to particular recipes.

