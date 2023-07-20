9 Nostalgic Snacks That Are Still Around in 2023

Though this is not backed by scientific evidence, it seems undeniable that there’s a special part of the brain dedicated to cataloging our favorite snacks. If only science were advanced enough to prove this statement true, we’d have an official term for that particular feeling of nostalgia when recalling our childhood treats, or that grief-stricken feeling when a beloved snack is discontinued. “Yearning” and “melancholy” will have to do for now. Luckily, some of the best munchies from our past are still stocked on grocery shelves to this day, even if you naturally assumed they’d been phased out. Others, meanwhile, really were discontinued but have been brought back by popular demand. Here are 10 nostalgic snacks that you might be surprised to find in 2023.
Trix Yogurt
Should yogurt be this bright green and purple? We’ll assume not, but that’s what makes Trix Yogurt stand out in the refrigerator case and in our hearts. This ’90s snack, produced by Yoplait, is unexpectedly creamy and pudding-like, and General Mills hasn’t taken it from us yet. Still available in grocery stores, these small yogurt cups returned to shelves in 2021 after a five-year hiatus; fans recall flavors such as Cotton Candy and Raspberry Rainbow, although since its return, Trix Yogurt has focused primarily on berry flavors. Enjoy this snack as you please, and don’t give those vivid colors too much thought.
Royal Dansk Danish Butter Cookies
The shiny, round blue tin—who could forget it? Someone you know almost definitely uses it to store craft supplies once the cookies have been eaten. Royal Dansk Danish Butter Cookies come nestled in this iconic package, their various shapes stacked on top of each other in each individual compartment formed by crinkly white paper cups. This is the pinnacle of fancy snacking, and it’s here to stay: Royal Dansk cookies originally debuted in the 1960s, and the cookies are still produced in Denmark today. The classic shapes, including the pretzel and vanilla twists, can still be enjoyed with coffee, tea, or on their own as a meal (we would never judge you).
Scooby Snacks
Ever eat a Scooby Snack while driving around in a van solving mysteries? Neither have we, though that continues to be the dream. Despite being nothing more than a simple graham cracker biscuit in the shape of a bone, the Scooby Snack (suitable for human consumption, not for dogs) feels like it jumped straight out of the cartoons and into our snack cabinet. With flavors like cinnamon and honey, these treats, initially distributed at Suncoast video stores, still exist boxed or wrapped in smaller portions and are now produced by Kellogg’s.
Dunkaroos
A thing of the past? Not anymore: The Dunkaroos brand made its comeback in 2020, thanks to plain old common sense from General Mills and no small amount of public pressure. Though the cookies-and-frosting-dip snack pack is a super-sweet hit of pure nostalgia, it spent eight years languishing in purgatory, disappeared from store shelves until the voice of the people was finally heard. In keeping with the times, there are now Dunkaroos packs available with yogurt if you’re looking to give frosting a break (hey, don’t shoot the messenger).
Minute Maid Concentrate
Let’s not forget Minute Maid canned juice concentrate—you know, the frozen kind that looks like colorful ice when unraveled—is still out there for our sipping pleasure. We’re not above spooning some of that sweet nectar directly into our mouths straight from the can; our stomachs won’t thank us if we do it too often, but that’s what makes this forbidden fruit so nostalgic. Mixing that concentrate with water in a big plastic pitcher always made kids feel grown-up (and, if they were selling it at a lemonade stand, industrious too). Now that you work a full-time job and pay taxes, Minute Maid can help you feel a little bit less like an adult.
100 Grand
You just went trick-or-treating, and among the fun-size Snickers and Kit Kat bars lies a solitary 100 Grand bar. No matter which decade you grew up in, the 100 Grand was always presumed to be from an earlier era, thanks to its unappealing, no-nonsense wrapper and seemingly vintage use of caramel and crisped rice. Named after a popular ’50s game show in which contestants won $100,000, the bar originally cost a mere 10 cents each. Though it’s certainly no longer that cheap, it has withstood the test of time: You’re not dreaming if you see 100 Grand in the grocery store checkout lane.
Nutri-Grain Cereal Bars
If you grew up on Kellogg’s Nutri-Grain bars (popularized in the early ’90s), you no doubt remember them for their gooey fruit-paste interior and grainy, soft-baked, fall-apart exterior. Or maybe you never stopped buying them, because they are indeed still available for purchase, despite feeling like a thing of the past, geared toward the crunchy, health-nut consumers of yesteryear looking for convenient snack food on the go. Though the lineup has expanded to eight flavors, Apple, Strawberry, and Blueberry continue to be the core offerings. Bar-based convenience food has exploded in popularity since these first debuted, but Nutri-Grain bars have never been crowded out by Clif, Luna, Kind, Nature Valley, or any other competitors.
Viennetta
Ah, Viennetta. Born in the 1980s, this frozen layer cake made of chocolate and ice cream continues to stoke warm and fuzzy feelings inside of us, because as of 2021, she’s back in all her glory after being discontinued in the United States for nearly three decades. Sold around the world, Viennetta is now produced in the U.S. by Unilever’s Good Humor brand, and ’80s kids have never been happier.
Goober Grape
For those who want to save precious minutes constructing their peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, Goober Grape has always been the natural solution. Sold by Smuckers, the stripey jar of peanut butter swirled with jelly has remained consistently available since 1968. Though Goober Grape is the leading Goober product, there is also a version that swirls peanut butter and strawberry jelly. Something about the metal lid, the smiling cartoon grape and peanut on the label, and the inherent silliness of a product that saves about 10 seconds is fantastically nostalgic, and its kitsch is just one reason we’re happy it’s still around—it also tastes great.