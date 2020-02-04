Dunkaroos are coming back—what else do you need to know?

Screenshot : YouTube

In the 1990s, Americo-Australian relations were at an all-time low. As I’m sure you remember, in the late 1980s the U.S. experienced a short-lived infatuation with Australian culture—an infatuation that inspired General Mills to develop Dunkaroos, an Australian-themed snack featuring a small container of frosting and tiny cookies shaped like kangaroos. For some bizarre reason, the Aussies thought this would be a permanent thing.

Of course, it wasn’t. The Down Under fad fizzled and the diplomatic climate turned absolutely frosty.

Advertisement

To rejuvenate the snack packs, General Mills determined what it needed was... a new character! One that ’90s kids could relate to! Dunkaroos needed a mascot that was edgy and in your face. You’ve heard the expression “let’s get busy”? Well, this was a kangaroo who got “biz-zay!” (Consistently and thoroughly.) And thus, Duncan, an icon, was born, his catchy jingle forever etched into ever millennial brain.

Dunkaroos were discontinued in 2012 for absolutely no good reason whatsoever, and most adults didn’t notice until January 2014 when recreational weed became legal in Colorado. Yesterday, after eight long years of high vocal public yearning for the return of the ultimate ’90s snack, General Mills announced via Twitter that Dunkaroos are back, baby! For real this time! And just like that, all arguments that we are living in the darkest timeline have imploded.

Advertisement

Enjoy having the Dunkaroos jingle stuck in your head for the rest of the day, folks. Today, it’s the most joyous of all the earworms.