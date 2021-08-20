When bears eat treats, bad things happen

If God didn’t want humans to feed bears, He shouldn’t have made them so damn cuddly-looking, right? However, they are still wild animals, and feeding wildlife is never a great idea—which is why a husband and wife in Castle Rock, Colorado, got slapped with a citation for slipping local bears a few extra treats.

According to a press release issued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the unnamed couple was cited after CPW received “multiple complaints” about residents feeding bears. Officers determined the couple had been feeding their bear friends for more than a year—misbehavior that can result in thousands of dollars in fines.

Why? Because attracting bears to your property attracts other wild animals to the area, which can, in turn, lead to an increase in “human-wildlife conflict.” That can involve bears busting into trash, garages, and even homes in search of a tasty morsel. And, yeah, that can lead to bear attacks. It can also lead to forced euthanasia as wildlife officials work to prevent these kinds of conflicts. In conclusion, don’t feed bears.