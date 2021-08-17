My love for Aldi knows no bounds. The food is plentiful and extremely affordable, plus the limited-time-only items are always interesting. It looks like the rest of the country is on board, too, because Aldi is growing fast. A press release from the grocery store chain this week announced that, in order to meet the holiday surge, Aldi is aiming to hire 20,000 new staff members while raising associate pay.

“As an award-winning employer, we know the importance of investing in our people,” Dave Rinaldo, co-president of Aldi U.S., said in a statement. “Employees come to ALDI for the competitive pay and opportunity to work for a growing national brand. They stay for the career potential and satisfaction they feel knowing their work makes a difference in the communities they serve.”

The chain will host a national hiring week from September 20-24, during which time candidates can come in for interviews at some stores and warehouse locations to see if they’re a good fit for the job.

The surge in Aldi expansion makes sense, given the widespread love for the chain. Take, for example, the cult following behind Aldi’s Red Bag chicken, which I can confirm is great in an air fryer, and does in fact hit the spot if you’re looking to scratch that fast-food-chicken-sandwich itch. Even chefs love shopping at Aldi, because you can fill your pantry with staple items like cheese (the cheese selection is awesome), butter, other dairy products, and eggs, all for a decent price. And if you’re a drinker, the alcohol section can be worth nosing through as well (adult Capri-Sun, anyone?). Then there are the seasonal and limited-time-only products, like the Chicago-style deep dish pizza that came out earlier this year. I swear Aldi is not paying me for this. I just love that place.

Perhaps most importantly, the price always tickles me when I check out, because I can see the fact that my dollar’s stretching a little further than it would elsewhere. It’s good to know the rest of the country is finally catching on to Aldi’s greatness—let’s just hope no one acts like a jerk when they shop there.