If you have an Aldi store near you (and odds are you do, since there are currently 2,000 stores across 36 states), then you’re mere moments away from some of the most fabulous fizzy drinks of your summer. The no-frills German-owned discount chain has brought booze front and center this season.



All you need to do to launch this mission is to check that your local store has a liquor department. If it does, you’re in luck—just remember to bring along a quarter for the shopping cart hostage situation and plenty of your own sturdy bags.



If you’re feeling extra fancy, you can even use the Aldi canned drinks as a base for mixing some swanky cocktails. Aldi worked with a New York City sommelier (yep, you read that right) named Sarah Tracey to create posh-looking recipes you’d never suspect started their lives in a humble can. Just keep in mind that at Aldi, items are limited and may not be available in all stores, and that prices and labels may vary by location. And of course it’s totally up to you whether you want to add a sassy metal straw or go full-tilt on your refreshments. Here are five Aldi beverages worth checking out this summer.

