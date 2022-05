In a world driven by evil marketing geniuses, it’s hard to know what’s reality and what’s just clever branding. As consumers, we’re susceptible to all kinds of white lies—especially when it comes to the food we eat.

Most of the time, these fibs are harmless. Still, when you hit the grocery store, knowledge is power. So let’s explore some of the food industry’s most successful scams. They might make you think twice about the products you put in your cart.