Myth: Soil + coffee grounds = happy plants

This is a tough one, as coffee grounds really are an excellent addition to most backyard composting systems. Fresh grounds contribute a level of acidity to the soil, and plants like blueberries, radishes, and carrots thrive in a slightly more acidic environment.

However, you’ll want to be careful here, as some plants—tomatoes, for example—don’t respond well to additional acid in the soil. It’s also important to note that fresh coffee grounds can tie up valuable nitrogen in your soil as they decompose. Ultimately, coffee grounds aren’t a one-size-fits-all soil additive and should be used cautiously.