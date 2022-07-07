Frozen pizza brand DiGiorno is goofing around for National Ice Cream Day (July 17), and is briefly turning its novelty croissant pizza crust base into ice cream cones. Unfortunately, it’s not available to the masses; you’ll have to sign up for a sweepstakes entry at keeplifedelicious.com. If you’re one of the lucky few , you’ll win a kit with two croissant cones along with two unique flavors of ice cream: strawberry tomato basil and parmesan cheese.



Why hasn’t anyone done that before? More importantly, why isn’t a croissant ice cream cone a standard feature at any scoop shop? It makes total sense. J ust picture yourself eating ice cream out of a flaky, buttery cone that yields to each bite, gradually absorbing the ice cream as it melts. I ndulgent for sure, and generally awesome. Why stop at one limited-time-only giveaway? Which other foods can we ice-cream- cone-ify in the test kitchen of the mind? Here are 7 requests we have for the snack manufacturers of America.