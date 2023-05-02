7 Twitter Debates About Food That Will Never End

We love when the dreaded Twitter ratio shows up in poll form. In a 2021 Twitter poll with hilariously lopsided results, user @sIicksista asked: “had this argument in a [group chat] but i wanna know the truth. isn’t it very tacky for somebody to eat the free bread as soon as you get it?” The poll, which received 368,744 votes, shows a whopping 97.3% of respondents indicating “no,” it is not tacky to eat the free food that is being served to you at a moment when, being at a restaurant, you are likely hungry.

The original poster doubled down, following up with a tweet that read, “you should wait five minutes before reaching for the bread. if you that hungry you should’ve had a pregame meal.” There was even another follow-up a a day later that clarified “restaurants are for socializing, fast-food are for eating ASAP.” Our take: As long as we socialize with our dining companions while we reach for that bread basket, can’t we have it all? Read more about the fight here.