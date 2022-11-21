Lately, each day of logging onto Twitter feels like a gamble. Who will have blue checks? Who will be let back onto the platform? Will it even still exist? Instead of spending what could well be the last precious moments of the social media platform’s existence doomscrolling or subtweeting, we should take a moment to remember the best parts of the site. And at its best, Twitter is always playing with its food.



T hese are the food pages we’ll miss the most if Twitter goes away forever. Scroll through them while you can.