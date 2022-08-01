There are many reasons to travel the world: the natural beauty, the many museums, and of course, the cuisine. But sometimes we take for granted all that we have available here at home, including many foods permitted in the United States that aren’t allowed to be sold elsewhere.



What follows are some very “American” treats you can’t find in other countries because, well, they’re banned—each for slightly different reasons and according to differing regulations. It’s worth knowing before you go, in case you get hit with, say, a huge Ritz craving in the middle of your European vacation. Read on for seven foods you can’t find outside the U.S.