The enthusiasm that the human mind can summon for its favorite foods continues to astound us. Not only do some beloved foodstuffs have their own National Days on the calendar, but some even boast their own museums.

F rom stinky fruit to basic carbohydrates and underrated condiments, t here are museums dedicated to some foods that you’ve probably never considered museum-worthy. Here are 12 notable tourist attractions just waiting for you to walk through the door.