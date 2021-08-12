Have you ever held up a particularly beautiful french fry and thought, “Yes, I could watch a 90-minute documentary film about the origin of this stunning potato stick?” If so, I’ve got great news: Variety reports that Fries! The Movie, a documentary created by Anthony Bourdain’s production company, Zero Point Zero, and Chrissy Teigen’s Huntley Productions banner, debuted on Peacock earlier this week.

The documentary is exactly what it sounds like: an exploration of french fries and their continual impact on global palates. Variety describes the film as “a lively exploration of what makes fries so ubiquitous and beloved throughout the world,” with “untold stories from well-known chefs, celebrities, food scientists and farmers,” along with tales from “fry aficionados” located around the globe. The documentary also follows Scott Norton, the co-founder of condiment company Sir Kensington’s, as he attempts to develop what Variety calls “the perfect frozen fry.”

The release of Fries! The Movie comes on the tail of Roadrunner, the Anthony Bourdain documentary released back in July. Before that, we were caught in the crosshairs of the heated discourse surrounding Eva Longoria’s Flamin’ Hot Cheetos biopic. While the veracity of Flamin’ Hot remains in question, the trend is hard to deny: audiences want more food origin stories, and production companies are ready to deliver.

So my question is this: which food origin story should snag the next spot on the silver screen? Is there a snack, dish, or food personality deserving of a feature film? Personally, I’d love more information on the mastermind who decided to turn dirty, wriggling, tube-like worms into everyone’s favorite gummies. I’m also intrigued by the invention of string cheese, which some say occurred—where else—in Wisconsin. Tell me: which food deserves its own documentary? Bonus points if you can recommend a director.