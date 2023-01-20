The 5 Worst Foods to Order on a First Date

You’ve done it. Finally, after a period of awkward flirting, you’ve managed to snag a dinner date with the object of your affection. You pick a restaurant, order your drinks, and peruse the menu. But choose carefully, folks, because your next decision could make the difference between a second date and an evening of awkward embarrassment.

Is it shallow to judge someone based on their dinner choice? Sure, but we’re not interested in doing that. Order your steak well done, put fruit on your pizza, whatever—that’s not what this is about. Instead, advising against the foods listed below is more about saving you from the social inelegance of messy, complicated, or otherwise hard-to-eat foods.

People have different preferences, tastes, and dietary restrictions, and that’s all totally okay. This is a roster based on personal hits and misses; your romantic mileage may vary.

Let’s dig in.