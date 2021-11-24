Quality Knives

When you pay for quality, you’re also paying for longevity. A good knife may be costly, but it’s also a knife that, with the proper care, will keep on chopping for years to come. This year we’ve been using knives from Made In in The Takeout’s test kitchen, and even though a single chef knife costs nearly $100, we still think it’s a bargain.

If you’re working with a smaller gifting budget, check out the carbon steel knives from Cutluxe, which feel (and act) a lot more expensive than their price point (under $50).

A newcomer in the American knife market from Canada is Kilne, which also focuses on affordable prices for whole sets and is made of heavy durable steel. The essential three-knife set is $165, including a magnetic wall mount.