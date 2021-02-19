Take your corn from frozen to phenomenal in 90 seconds flat

Graphic : Karl Gustafson

Frozen sweet corn is one of the most solid buys in the freezer aisle, but it lacks the “ta-dah!” factor I like to coax out of all my vegetables. The problem is not that it’s inferior to fresh corn; in fact, since it’s flash-frozen shortly after harvesting, frozen corn can actually taste even better than whatever is languishing in the produce section during the months when corn isn’t in season. Rather, when you’ve had a long day and want to get in and out of the kitchen as quickly as possible, frozen corn rarely feels special. It gets steamed in the microwave, and maybe tossed in some butter. Maybe it gets unceremoniously dumped in a casserole dish, or a bowl of instant ramen, but that’s about as far as things go. It still tastes great, but it’s not corn that will stop you dead in your tracks. It’s never the kind of thing that makes you want to scrap everything else on your plate and eat nothing but corn for dinner.



Well, my friends, the days of middling midweek corn are over. In this recipe, there is no complicated prep work, no watching the stove, no waiting and waiting while your body aches for corn. You can whip this dish up in less than 90 seconds, and your trusty air fryer will turn it into something that borders on miraculous while you run off to play with your phone. You’ll be feasting on the sort of corn that changes lives in less than 15 minutes. What a time to be alive.

Air Fried Corn with Scallions & Miso Butter

1 (10-oz.) bag frozen corn kernels

1 small bunch scallions (about five scallions), washed and trimmed

2 Tbsp. butter

1 Tbsp. white miso

1/2 tsp. freshly cracked black pepper

Kosher salt, to taste

Put the corn in a fine mesh strainer and run under cold water for 15-20 seconds, breaking it up with your hands as needed, to remove any chunks of ice. Preheat the air fryer to 450 degrees.

Microwave the butter in a medium-sized bowl until melted, then add the miso and pepper and use a fork to mix together as well as you can. (There will still be small lumps of miso, which is totally fine.)



Cut the dark green tops off the scallions and set aside. Thinly slice the white and light green parts; add to the bowl, along with the frozen corn, and toss well to coat.

Add the corn to your air fryer and cook for 5 minutes, then stir well and continue cooking for another 5-7 minutes until the corn begins to brown.

Slice the green scallion tops into thin pieces; toss half with the hot corn and taste for seasoning, adding more salt as desired. Scatter the remaining scallions on top and serve.

