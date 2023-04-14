Where to Get Cheap Food on 4/20

April 20 is coming up, and if that doesn’t immediately stand out in your mind as a national holiday, you probably don’t get blazed too often. It’s a day on the calendar to unofficially celebrate all things cannabis, and you can bet that fast food companies are ready to feed you in your hour of need.

These are some of the best deals for when you’re high and hungry on 4/20. Even if weed’s not your thing, you can still reap the benefits of this holiday by taking (toking?) advantage of some of these fast food discounts.

Smashburger: On 4/20 only, both in-store and online at Smashburger you can purchase four single-patty Classic burgers for $20. These cheeseburgers come with lettuce, tomato, red onions, ketchup, Smash sauce, and pickles, all on a toasted bun. Considering the Classic single goes for $7.19 at our nearest location, four burgers for $20 (or five bucks a pop) is a great deal.

Carl’s Jr.: This burger chain is coming in hot with a Snack Sack, which includes a six-piece jalapeño popper, small fry, and onion rings. The cost? Exactly $4.20. For that much finger food, $4.20 is a pretty good price. This bundle is available now through April 24, so if you’ve decided to blaze one down early, you’ve already got access. Back in 2019, Carl’s Jr. notably served a burger with CBD in it as a 4/20 promotion. (Note that this promotion is only happening at Carl’s Jr. restaurants, not Hardee’s restaurants.)

Fatburger: This underrated chain is offering its classic burger for $4.20 on 4/20. If you’re more of an edibles person, Fatburger has also teamed up with Kiva Confections, a company known for its THC-infused sweets, to create a ketchup that can get you high. One serving has 10 milligrams of THC in it; you can get the limited-edition condiment in Los Angeles at participating Artist Tree and Sweet Flower Los Angeles dispensary locations.



Jack in the Box: The restaurant’s popular Pineapple Express will return to stores for $4.20. As you can guess by the name, it’s a pineapple milkshake whose name is a nod to both a strain of weed and one of the most entertaining movies I’ve ever seen about weed . There’s also a Pineapple Express Red Bull Infusion, which has pineapple and passionfruit flavors. I n select test markets in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas, customers will even be able to snag a Pineapple Express sandwich, which features a crispy chicken filet, smoky pineapple barbecue sauce, fire roasted pineapple, and hickory smoked bacon on a Hawaiian bun.

Unrelated, but 4/20 also happens to be National Cold Brew Day. If you’re in the mood for some coffee, Dunkin’s offering a free cold brew with any purchase through its app on that day. ( The catch: You’ve got to be a Dunkin’ Rewards member.) So if you prefer something a little more stimulating than THC, you can opt for free caffeine.