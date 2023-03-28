Food is delicious.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Food is delicious.
Newswire

Is Dunkin’s Mobile App Ripping You Off?

A Dunkin' customer has filed a lawsuit over undisclosed charges in the company's mobile app.

By
Dennis Lee
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
dunkin' donuts screen photo
Photo: PREMIO STOCK (Shutterstock)

Here at The Takeout, we love messing around with fast food mobile apps (especially the Taco Bell one), because with enough button-mashing, you can usually unlock savings on the total cost of your order. One dedicated Dunkin’ customer, however, claims that Dunkin’s app does the opposite. Boston.com reports that the Boston resident is suing Dunkin’ over its mobile app, claiming that it’s adding undisclosed charges for add-ons like butter and cream cheese.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
We Try (and Fail) to Guess the MTN DEW Mystery Flavor
October 28, 2022
Does This Dr. Pepper Really Taste Like Bourbon?
November 10, 2022

To illustrate what it claims are deceptive overcharges on the part of Dunkin’, the lawsuit cites one particular order as an example: The plaintiff purchased a large iced coffee for $3.69, along with an everything bagel for $3.09 with cream cheese on it. However, the app charged a pre-tax total of $8.03, which is $1.25 more than the combined price of those two items.

Advertisement

The lawsuit claims that such charges should not “simply be inserted, without notice, into the Sub-Total Charge,” and that this violates Massachusetts law. It also notes that some locations forgo the extra charges for items such as cream cheese, which means prices can vary from location to location. (It is important to note, however, that the varying locational prices are acknowledged in the app’s terms of service.)

The plaintiff is seeking $25 in statutory damages from Dunkin’, as well as legal fee coverage. But he also requests that the Dunkin’ app be modified to display the extra charges prior to being listed in the subtotal.

G/O Media may get a commission
Breville Smart Oven
36% Off
Breville Smart Oven

Cook it
This smart oven uses a bunch of different algorithms to make sure whatever you’re cooking is cooked to perfection, it heats up faster, has ten different function, and is easy to use.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It’s worth noting, as the lawsuit does, that the plaintiff is still using the app, despite these claims of deceptive practices. Why? Because he would, in part, be “less likely to earn Dunkin’ rewards for the discounted purchase of additional items at Dunkin’.” Gotta love those rewards benefits, even if they’re not what they used to be.

This Dunkin’ development is just the latest in what’s shaping up to be an interesting year for food lawsuits. So far in 2023, we’ve already seen a lawsuit filed over the marketing of boneless wings, along with a legal battle between a rock band and a cereal brand. No matter how this plays out in the courts, let this be a good reminder to double-check your order before clicking “purchase,” just in case.