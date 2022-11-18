There’s always chicken broth on the NFL sidelines

NFL reporters drinking chicken broth on the sideline 😂

We first noticed the coolers of chicken broth during the Pats/Bills game on January 15. In this video, we see a sideline reporter chugging the stuff—which probably felt great, as temperatures were in the low single digits that day. (As one YouTube commenter pointed out, “dude chicken broth is great its literally drinkable chicken lol.” So true, my man.)

Turns out, the NFL has a long history with chicken broth. Deadspin writer Jesse Spector pointed us to the 1979 Cotton Bowl Classic, popularly called the Chicken Soup Game. The game took place in Dallas on the day after a terrible ice storm, and quarterback Joe Montana, who also had the flu, rallied Notre Dame to victory in the second half after eating a bowl of chicken soup at halftime.

Chicken broth is still in rotation today. A few years back, the Indianapolis Colts made headlines for offering broth to keep players warm. On the college side, the Utah Utes are also known for the practice. Warming effects aside, chicken broth packs a pretty serious nutritional punch. It’s rich in fatty acids and protein, making it a great candidate for quick-turnaround sideline recovery and electrolyte restoration.