When a social media platform has 1 billion users, each of them generating posts every single day, you learn to take the bad with the good—and nowhere is that truer than TikTok, whose short-form videos are the perfect way to learn about genius cooking hacks and horrific cuisine in equal measure.

Though we found a whole lot of great food content on TikTok in 2022 (all of which can be found here), this year also saw the rise of recipes, products, and tips that make life objectively worse for us all. Read on for the top 10 worst FoodTok trends of 2022.

