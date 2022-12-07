Love it or hate it, TikTok has undeniably influenced 2022's culinary landscape. Some hacks made our lives easier while others made us question whether people truly understand what “hack” even means. FoodTok also introduced many of us to some fun new culinary trends, or at least brought them to the attention of a larger audience.

Since you shouldn’t believe everything you see on social media, we investigated these TikTok trends throughout the year to see which ones were worth getting excited about. After much careful testing and observation, we’ve pinpointed the best of what TikTok brought to the food scene in 2022.