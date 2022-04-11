Flamin’ Hot Pizza

Why haven’t we had an officially licensed Flamin’ Hot pizza yet? It seems like a natural partnership between Frito-Lay and one of the major national pizza chains. I’ve seen lots of independent pizzerias use Flamin’ Hot Cheetos as a topping, b ut an official collab should be a mainstay on the Little Caesars or Pizza Hut or Domino’s menu, and it’s so obvious that I shouldn’t even have to say it.

M y vote is for Little Caesar s to take up that torch , because a Flamin’ Hot Stuffed Crust for $10.99 is the best late-night order I can think of. Besides, Little Caesar s has always had sort of a cheekiness to it, so I think it really fits into the restaurant’s vibe, not to mention its customer base . Its menu already features something called the Batman Calzony. This isn’t far off.