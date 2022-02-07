Taco Bell has a real knack for putting out some pretty fun limited-time-only products, and this week, it’s releasing a new version of its cult classic, the Doritos Locos Taco. This one is, get ready: a Flamin’ Hot Ranch Doritos Locos Taco. I know some die-hard Cool Ranch Doritos fans (like in our office), so I’m sure there’s at least a few of you who will get excited about this news, sent to The Takeout via press release.

On paper, this sounds just like any old Flamin’ Hot flavor transformation (how many Flamin’ Hot flavors are there now?), but it’s based off the recent release of Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos. The new Doritos flavor seems to be a little tricky to get; I was only able to find some at Target and that was after scoping out multiple stores. I have to say, if anything was to be transformed into a Flamin’ Hot flavor, it deserves to be Cool Ranch. The flavor mixes up classic ranch seasoning with plenty of a tart Flamin’ Hot blend to create a distinct new flavor. I housed that bag pretty damn quick.



The new tacos will be released on February 10, and will feature the flavor-dusted hard shell in both a regular taco version as well as a Supreme version, which adds sour cream and tomatoes. But that’s not all, because Taco Bell also recently released a new item called the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco.

This is slightly reminiscent of the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco, which was sadly discontinued fairly quickly. That taco had a breaded chicken tender on a unique puffy bun. The new Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco is a similar crispy chicken tender in a soft tortilla with lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes. You can pick the sauce that goes on it, which is either Creamy Chipotle or Avocado Ranch.

Are you all fans of the Doritos Locos Tacos? I’ve got to admit, it’s a pretty fun combination on paper, and I feel like it set the scene for Taco Bell’s cheeky sense of novelty mashups. In practice I still think there’s a bit to be desired, but that’s mostly because mine always fall apart after the first bite. Let’s see how this one turns out.