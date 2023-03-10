10 Food-Related Injuries That Happen Way More Often Than You Think

Kitchen injuries happen to the best of us, at least every now and then. Whether you have professional-level knife skills or can barely slice a tomato, accidents can occur . Sometimes, however, food puts people in peril in ways you just wouldn’t expect.

Scrapes, burns, and other injuries result from certain foods and cooking tasks with surprising frequency. This doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy your favorite hot foods or chop up fresh fruits and veggies with confidence ; just t ake a look at these 10 common food injuries and be sure to handle your next meal with caution.