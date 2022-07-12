To many, frozen pizzas represent the end of a long workday or a college dorm all-nighter , but to me, frozen pizzas are reminiscent of my younger, carefree days after college, when it was just my partner and me, in our very first apartment together as a married couple.



With little money and less inclination to cook, we usually ordered a take-and-bake pizza from a local pizza chain or a frozen version from a discount grocery store nearby, pop it in the oven for 15 minutes, and devour it much faster than it took to prepare it.

These days, we’re living a frozen pizza renaissance. There’s no shortage of brands, styles, and flavors, ranging from “healthy” cauliflower pizza to the gooey, stuffed crust kinds, all vying for your attention in the freezer aisle . With so many choices, how do you know what tastes good versus what’s simply marketed well?

I enlisted the help of my partner and my two kids to help me decide which of these pizzas are the tastiest. We tested out ten leading frozen pizza brands, all with different crusts and flavors. Here are our rankings, from worst to best.