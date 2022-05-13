As a participant in digital media, my workday is framed in stock photography. Much as I might enjoy taking my own pristine food photos, the quality of both my camera and the Chicago daylight doesn’t always make that possible. In those cases, I turn to stock photography and trawl for the most delicious images the internet has to offer.
But here’s the thing: Many of the foods featured in stock photos appear to be styled and snapped by people who have never encountered food in their lives. Far too often, the photos simply feel... off, somehow. Too shiny. Too plastic-looking. Starkly lit. Sparsely garnished or far too garnished. We deserve tastier imagery of these tasty foods. Here’s a list of the top foods stock photographers never seem to get quite right.