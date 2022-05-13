Coffee

I cannot stress enough how much I yearn for coffee pictures to be more normal. Just be normal! We don’t need you to be so sophisticated. Translation: Stop it with the coffee beans stylishly spilled around the coffee cup, already!!

Sometimes the perfect cup of coffee comes from a diner, or a gas station, or a hotel lobby. In such instances, the coffee is great because it’s exactly what you need in that moment. But that coffee is inarguably 99% water. The gas station attendant presumably didn’t scoop the beans fresh from a burlap sack before mortar-and-pestling them for that day’s supply of drip.

Even the nicest cup I make at home can hardly be represented by these spilled-bean glamor shots. If that many beans are on my work surface, I’m going to tend to that first before pouring myself a cup. They’re a disaster waiting to happen. I have googled “dog ate somewhere in the neighborhood of six coffee beans spilled on floor is that bad” enough times to know.

Beyond the inaccuracy of the Fancy Burlap Beans, however, is the fact that we just don’t need these beans to know that we’re looking at a cup of coffee. We’ll know it’s coffee just by looking at the contents of the cup. We promise. Now sweep up those beans before a terrier gets hurt.