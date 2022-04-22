Flour buttercream/ermine buttercream

Trick question: what kind of frosting is pictured above? While the Duncan Hines formula is labeled as “creamy home-style frosting,” it’s likely closer to an ermine, or flour buttercream. This type of frosting is egg-free and involves cooking flour and sugar with butter, oil, or milk to make a sweet paste. (For that reason, you’ll sometimes see it referred to as a “roux frosting.”)

Most store-bought frostings are technically ermine frostings made with oil, which is why so many of them are vegan. Ermine frosting is also similar in consistency to Swiss meringue buttercream, which is more challenging to prepare and isn’t vegan-friendly.

Difficulty: Beginner