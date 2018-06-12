How much guacamole can you get from the world's heaviest avocado?

The Guinness Book of World Records has certified that the world’s official heaviest avocado—5 pounds, 9.6 ounces—was grown last year in Kahului, Maui, Hawaii. It surpasses the previous record-holder, a 5-pound 8-ounce fruit from the island of Hilo, also grown last year. For reference, the average avocado weighs about six ounces.



It may not be the heaviest for real, though. A farmer from Kona claimed that he picked a 6-pound, 11-ounce avocado in January, but he didn’t have the patience to go through the entire Guinness verification process, which, according to The Maui News, “involves a certified horticulturalist, two witnesses who must fill out forms, a state-certified scale, pictures, video and other documentation” and can take up to 12 weeks.

The Pokini family which grew the record-breaking avocado, though, was prepared; they’d learned from previous experience. Last year, they’d had a 5-pound, 7-ounce contender but not the proper documentation. So when harvest season came along this past winter, they watched their tree carefully for likely record-breakers.

The Pokinis’ tree is ten years old and 20 feet tall and it produces Reed avocados. They don’t water or fertilize it or anything. “We just kind of leave it alone,” Juliane Pokini told The Maui News.

After the verification process was complete, the Pokinis celebrated by turning the avocado into guacamole. There was no official report on how much guacamole it yielded, but Juliane Pokini said there was enough to share with family and friends and then give the rest away.