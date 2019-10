At chef Rick Bayless’ stupendously popular Chicago restaurants, about 80 percent of tables will order his guacamole as a starter. So really, his reputation was at stake when we invited him in—ahead of whatever football-viewing party you might host this Sunday—to teach us how to make the perfect guacamole. (Take it from us: It’s damn delicious.)

Find out more in his latest cookbook, which includes his favorite recipes for not just guacamole but also other snacks and margaritas.