World’s fanciest Taco Bell leaves TikTok users panting with desire

Luxury means different things to different people. For some, it’s sipping a fine champagne served in a sparkling crystal glass. For me, it’s taking a spin around the block without having t o physically extract something from my Boston Terrier’s butt. And for a lucky few, it’s a sprawling ocean view and a Cheesy Gordita Crunch at what may be the nation’s fanciest Taco Bell.



Yahoo! News reports that TikTok users are swarming to what some are calling the “nicest Taco Bell in the world.” The location, a Taco Bell Cantina, boasts an ultra-modern interior with a glass fireplace and sweeping beachside views. It’s located directly on California’s Pacifica State Beach and even has a walk-up window for patrons with sandy feet, as well as a spot for surfers to “park” their boards. Plus, TikTok user Megan Homme discovered that the location allows patrons to add a shot of booze to just about any drink on the menu, including Taco Bell’s signature freezes. Of course, boozin’ may be ill-advised in the case of, say, Mountain Dew Baja Blast. But it’s nice to have options.

It should be noted that this isn’t a new location; TikTok has merely raised its profile by inspiring the envy of millions. According to Eater San Francisco, the Pacifica location reopened as a Cantina location in July of 2019. The update came amid several years of somewhat aggressive T-Bell marketing. (Remember the Taco Bell hotel? Or the chain’s frustratingly out-of-reach international menu?) The chain hyped the beachside cantina heavily, calling it “one of the most beautiful Taco Bells.” She’s a beaut, all right—but they’re all beautiful in their own way, aren’t they?