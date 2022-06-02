Hot dogs, brats, and Polishes are absolutely delicious, but there’s a wide world of sausages out there beyond the big three, ready to be tossed onto your grill. Case in point: ćevapi , a dense little alternative to the classic tubular meats that doesn’t get nearly enough love . Let’s change that right now.

What is ć evapi?

Ćevapi, or ć evapčići, are a type of stubby Balkan sausage typically made of ground meat like beef, pork, lamb, or some combination of the three . They’re seasoned with garlic and paprika and grilled, served in a pile on flatbread with onions and other condiments.

Advertisement

Ćevapi have a uniquely spongy texture to them, thanks to the addition of baking soda. This gives the uncased sausage some real spring when you chew it, making it texturally different from , say, a bratwurst.

Why ć evapi is a great summer dish

Part of my fondness for ć evapi stems from the fact that many Chicago street festivals feature a stand simply called Ćevapčići Chicago that sells delicious meats to a typically long line of hungry attendees . Chicagoans can spot that blue banner with the yellow font a mile away, along with the smoke rising off the grill. It’s a summertime tradition to grab some of these sausages while walking around, and they pair perfectly with a crisp, cold beer.

Fear not, clumsy festival-goers: these become a handheld food when tucked into flatbread. Dress them with chopped raw onions, ajvar ( a roasted pepper and eggplant relish) , and some sour some cream, and you’ve pretty much got a meal that will keep you full all day .

Ćevapi are also really easy to make—Philo’s Kitchen has a simple recipe that involves minimal prep— and you can even do a vegan version of them using a plant-based beef substitute like Beyond Meat. It’s a summer recipe that’s full of shortcuts, if you wish to take them. A jvar, for example, which you really shouldn’t skip, is conveniently sold by the jar at some supermarkets and specialty stores .

Advertisement

Maybe you already know the glory of ć evapi and you want to spread the good news far and wide. In that case, the aforementioned Ćevapčići Chicago ships its raw product nationally, with free delivery throughout Chicagoland. When I asked about shipping to either coast , t he company did mention that the costs can get a little steep, so it just depends on how far-flung your loved ones are and how generous you want to be .

If you see some ćevapi at the grocery store this season , be sure to snag some for your next cookout. T hey’re so easy to make that you should really give them a shot for dinner one night. It’ll be a welcome change from burgers, and just about as easy. It’s time for you to see what the fuss is about.

Advertisement



