A blind taste test to determine the best boxed brownie mix

The methodology

Photo : Allison Robicelli

I was joined by three guest judges: my husband, Matt, and our two sons, aged 11 and 13. To ensure that the brownies would taste exactly as they would in the average American kitchen, I removed my expertise from the equation and recruited my 13-year-old, who is a cooking novice, to bake each batch. He made every mix in a 9" square pan exactly as instructed by the box, opting for fudgy brownies over the cakey kind.

Photo : Allison Robicelli

Each pan was assigned a random number, and the four of us judged each pan blindly, accompanied only by a glass of milk. After evaluating each brownie for flavor and texture, we each ranked our choices from 1 to 6. We then added all of our rankings together, with the lowest score winning. (The worst possible score is 24, while the best possible score is a 4.) Here are the losers and winners, in ascending order of tastiness.