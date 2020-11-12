Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Last Call

Last Call: Which junk foods should get the cookbook treatment?

dannisree
Dennis Lee
Filed to:cheetos
cheetosFlamin' Hot CheetosCharitycookbooks
1
Save
Platter of five bright-red mac and cheese balls on a white plate between bags of Cheetos, reprinted with permission from PepsiCo/Cheetos/Ketchum
Flamin’ Hot Cheetos mac and cheese balls
Photo: Cheetos
Last CallLast CallLast Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.
PrevNextView All

Cheetos released a new cookbook today, titled BON-APPE-CHEETOS: A Holiday Cookbook by Chester & Friends. I hate to admit that the title is making me chuckle, but come on, it’s good. The cookbook features recipes from celebrity chefs Richard Blais and Anne Burrell, among others.

Advertisement

You can get ahold of this book by donating to World Central Kitchen, the world hunger relief group founded by chef José Andres and his wife, Patricia, which has provided immediate food relief across the globe following disasters and cataclysmic events. You can also score a few of the recipes at this website, too.

This follows hot on the heels of the MTN DEW cookbook, which was announced just earlier this week. Personally, I find cooking with snacks to be pretty fun, but it’s often hit or miss. A few years back I tried to cook multiple dishes with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos with varying levels of success. It seems like many other people have done a better job than me, but there’s a very good possibility I’m just terrible at my assignments. This leads me to ask: What other junk food or beverage would you like to see get the cookbook treatment? My personal vote is for Red Bull.

Dennis Lee

Staff writer at The Takeout. Also: Saveur Humor Blog Award Winner, professional pizza maker, and insufferable troublemaker.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

People aren’t booking cheap European flights just to party at airports, are they?

There’s one aspect of Thanksgiving dinner that Americans dread the most

The Pimento Cheese Sandwich at Augusta National is golf’s greatest tradition

McDonald’s announces so much stuff I don’t even know where to start

DISCUSSION

bigjojobongo
bigjojobongo

Fried Pork rinds 