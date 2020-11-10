MTN DEW announces first cookbook, world will be utterly changed

Photo : JGalione ( Getty Images ) , Image : PepsiCo ( Getty Images )

Today is a historic day in the annals of gastronomic history. For November 10, 2020, will forever be remembered as the day MTN DEW officially announced its very first cookbook. Now Americans—and English-speakers across the globe—will be able to incorporate the bright green carbonated beverage into every meal, from breakfast to after-dinner cocktails. Truly we are living in miraculous times.



The Big Bold Book Of MTN DEW Recipes goes on sale next week exclusively at the online DEW Store, just in time for Thanksgiving. (Appropriately, the cookbook contains recipes for MTN DEW brined turkey and MTN DEW Livewire Orange & Cranberry Turkey Sauce.) It will cost $30, which, if you think about it, is sort of a bargain for a repository of 80 years of collective knowledge and American know-how.

For MTN DEW, you see, does not take sole credit for this cookbook. “The relationship between MTN DEW and our fandom is the most exciting partnership, and we’ve continued to draw inspiration from these amazing people and to try to pay back the love they show us every single day,” Nicole Portwood, the vice president of marketing, said in a press release. “Our fans have been creating delicious, outrageous, and genuinely mind-blowing recipes with MTN DEW for years. In many ways, this is the long-overdue love letter to those beautiful edible creations and the people behind them.”

These recipes include MTN DEW Pancakes (with MTN DEW syrup!), MTN DEW Toaster Pastries, MTN DEW Gelatin, CODE RED Brisket, MTN DEW Infused Pickles, MTN DEW Cranberry Pomegranate Fruitcake, MTN DEW Green Eggs & Ham (because how could you not?), and the greatest collaboration of them all: CHEETOS & MTN DEW Mozzarella Bites.

MTN DEW was kind enough to include a few of the recipes in the press materials. We can’t wait to try them and report back to you. (Though I am sad to have to tell you that the DEW is not powerful enough on its own to turn food green; food coloring appears on many of the ingredient lists.) I mean, I don’t know about you, but after the past few months, green pancakes with MTN DEW syrup doesn’t sound that terrible anymore.