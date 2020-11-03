Where to get free food on Election Day

Image : John Nordell ( Getty Images )

Good morning. It is Election Day 2020.

How... are you?

If you’re anything like me, you’re feeling weird, stressed, and a little unfocused. You’ve also hopefully participated in the democratic process by canvassing, phone banking, or voting—ideally, all of the above. And that means you deserve a tasty morsel.

Thankfully, we’ve rounded up a whole bunch of ways to score free and steeply discounted foodstuffs today. Some of these freebies are Election Day-related, others (like the McDonald’s promotion) just happen to take place this week. Today is also National Sandwich Day, which means you can score deals on anything between two buns. (Well, not anything.)

Did we miss a hot deal? By all means, let us know in the comments. Let’s do this, party people.