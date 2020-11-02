Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Last Call

Last Call: So, uh, any plans tomorrow?

marnieshure
Marnie Shure
Filed to:2020 election
2020 election
2
Save
Line of people in masks at voting stations
Photo: LPETTET (Getty Images)
Last CallLast CallLast Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.
PrevNextView All

Tomorrow is Election Day. You knew this already. You have no doubt equipped yourself with important information on how to vote safely this year, and your voting plan is either being executed tomorrow or already has been, at one of your area’s early voting sites. In any case, we wish you all well in exercising your right to vote!

Advertisement

We at The Takeout want to know what you’ve got planned tomorrow, beyond the ballot box. Are you going to treat yourself to a special “I Voted!” meal? Do you plan to stress-eat as you watch the returns? Will you perhaps distract yourself by baking some presidential desserts? Or maybe you’re visiting a polling place that’s serving up meals of its own and don’t even have to wait until you cast your vote to enjoy a nice dinner. Whatever your day holds, we want to hear about it. Good luck out there, everyone, and see you on the other side.

Marnie Shure

Marnie Shure is editor in chief of The Takeout.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Canada Dry gets sued—again—for not having enough ginger in its ginger ale

What’s your go-to cookie recipe?

Here come the little teeny plant-based cheeses

Everything you need to know about Starbucks in 2020—and beyond

DISCUSSION

mutantenemy
mutantenemy

Probably order a pizza to go with my bottle of bourbon.