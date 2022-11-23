Some of us just thrive under pressure. And what situation applies more crushing pressure than trying to throw together a big meal the day before a holiday? Yeah, not much. Luckily, these restaurants will not judge you for your procrastination.
In fact, these places are absolutely stoked that you waited, and they are going to reward you with some pretty solid deals for the week of Thanksgiving. Here’s where to go if you’re in need of a last-minute Thanksgiving meal:
- KFC: Get your hands on a Famous Bowl from KFC. I cannot stress enough how simple and genius this offering is. The Famous Bowl is a beautiful combination of mashed potatoes, chicken, corn, gravy, and a three-cheese blend, and it’s selling for the promotional price of $5 during Thanksgiving week. However, if you’re absolutely married to the idea of a meal that resembles a traditional Thanksgiving spread, KFC is also offering 12- and 16-piece meals in a “Sharing is Caring” Holiday Bucket. The larger meals come with three large sides, biscuits, and sauces.
- Shake Shack: Per the burger chain’s website, from now through November 30 Shake Shack is offering a buy one, get one deal on milkshake orders placed after 8 p.m. until closing time when ordered through the restaurant’s app or website. Combine this late-night promotion with some stacked burgers and you’ll have yourself a full belly without all the trouble of cooking for a crowd.
- Cracker Barrel: For a traditional Thanksgiving meal at the last minute, look no further than Cracker Barrel. The fast-casual folksy restaurant has a Thanksgiving Day To-Go menu that includes a “Turkey n’ Dressing’’ plate with gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole with pecans, green beans, dinner rolls, and pumpkin pie for $15.49. Other options include the Chicken and Dumplings plate, which comes with two sides and dinner rolls, or the Vegetable Plate with four sides and dinner rolls.
- Boston Market: Another reliable spot for a Thanksgiving-style meal at the last minute. Although you could have pre-ordered the full Thanksgiving feast from Boston Market to pick up on Turkey Day, the restaurant has a variety of heat-and-serve offerings, whether you want a full spread for 12 people or just an assortment of sides and a pie. Even if you waited until the eleventh hour to decide whether you want macaroni and cheese, you can still have it.
- Costco: As we’ve already explained, Costco is not open on Thanksgiving. Let’s be clear on that. However, if you get there before closing on Wednesday, you can pick up a holiday ham meal that serves eight people or a beef roast meal that serves six. Both meals come pre-seasoned and ready to go with sides and heating instructions included. Find out when your local Costco closes today and face the swarm of people picking up last-minute items.
- Publix: Although many of the grocery chain’s pre-made holiday meal offerings require 48 hours’ advance notice (that deadline has passed), a number of the sides and desserts do not. Thanksgiving is really about the sides anyway, isn’t it? You can pick up macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, and many more table-filling options.
No matter which route you choose this Thanksgiving, you’re all but guaranteed a full stomach. Happy gathering and happy feasting!