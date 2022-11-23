Some of us just thrive under pressure. And what situation applies more crushing pressure than trying to throw together a big meal the day before a holiday? Yeah, not much. Luckily, t hese restaurants will not judge you for your procrastination.

In fact, these places are absolutely stoked that you waited, and they are going to reward you with some pretty solid deals for the week of Thanksgiving. Here’s where to go if you’re in need of a last-minute Thanksgiving meal:

KFC : Get your hands on a Famous Bowl from KFC. I cannot stress enough how simple and genius this offering is . The Famous Bowl is a beautiful combination of mashed potatoes, chicken, corn, gravy, and a three-cheese blend, and it’s selling for the promotional price of $5 during Thanksgiving week . However, if you’re absolutely married to the idea of a meal that resembles a traditional Thanksgiving spread, KFC is also offering 12- and 16-piece meals in a “Sharing is Caring” Holiday Bucket. The larger meals come with three large sides, biscuits, and sauces.

: Per the burger chain’s Cracker Barrel : For a traditional Thanksgiving meal at the last minute, look no further than Cracker Barrel. The fast-casual folksy restaurant has a Thanksgiving Day To-Go menu that includes a “ Turkey n’ Dressing’’ plate with gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole with pecans, green beans, dinner rolls, and pumpkin pie for $15.49. Other options include the C hicken and D umplings plate, which comes with two sides and dinner rolls, or the V egetable P late with four sides and dinner rolls.

: A nother reliable spot for a Thanksgiving-style meal at the last minute. Although you could have Costco : As we’ve already explained, Costco is not open on Thanksgiving holiday ham meal that serves eight people beef roast meal

: As we’ve already explained, Publix: Although many of the grocery chain’s pre-made holiday meal offerings

No matter which route you choose this Thanksgiving, you’re all but guaranteed a full stomach. Happy gathering and happy feasting!



