10 Nonnegotiable Rules for a Proper Hoagie

Sometimes the best way to define something is to show an example of what it isn’t. The Italian sandwich at Bub & Grandma’s in Los Angeles (pictured above) features a soft, chewy seeded roll, and while it tastes good, it is cut clean through, leaving two distinct and disconnected slices of bread. As you can see, this causes the top of the sandwich to slide off. Is this a hoagie? No. It is not a hoagie if it needs a plate to catch the bread as it falls.

Joshua Noah Charles Agran, of Delco Rose Hoagies in Los Angeles, was born and raised in Havertown, Pennsylvania, and his approach to a good hoagie is all about getting the bread right—soft and chewy, but not too chewy—and he confirms that it can’t be cut clean through.

“The roll must stay connected,” he says. “It has to be rolled up nice and tight. That makes it all come together and makes it easier to eat. You can eat that bad boy in your car on your lunch break and stay relatively clean.”

Hoagies should be able to withstand the motions of daily life. One should be able to wave it around in the air if they choose. There’s a convenience to a tightly rolled hoagie, a comfort in knowing that it won’t spill everywhere. As soon as you split the bread, it is no longer a hoagie. It’s a submarine sandwich, or something else entirely.