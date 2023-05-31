There’s no itch like the one we feel for an Italian hoagie, or submarine sandwich, or torpedo, or Italian cold cut sandwich, or whatever you like to call a tall pile of various cured meats where you’re from. That first bite rewards you with a salty and tangy mouthful that sets the stage for the rest of the joyful eating experience. But the sandwich fillings themselves can come in any number of combinations, and within these endless iterations, it can be a little confusing to remember the difference between your mortadellas and your capicolas.
That’s why we’ve compiled a guide to the most common Italian sandwich meats and their attributes, which’ll come in handy next time you’re perusing the Jersey Mike’s menu or the one at your local deli.