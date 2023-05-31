There’s no itch like the one we feel for an Italian hoagie, or submarine sandwich, or torpedo, or Italian cold cut sandwich, or whatever you like to call a tall pile of various cured meats where you’re from . That first bite rewards you with a salty and tangy mouthful that sets the stage for the rest of the joyful eating experience . But the sandwich fillings themselves can come in any number of combinations, and within these endless iterations, it can be a little confusing to remember the difference between your mortadellas and your capicolas.



That’s why we’ve compiled a guide to the most common Italian sandwich meats and their attributes, which’ll come in handy next time you’re perusing the Jersey Mike’s menu or the one at your local deli.