Photo: Jim Watson (AFP/Getty Images)

Perhaps in some future age, schoolchildren will take field trips through historic-recreation villages depicting the early 2000s, where faux TVs will play DVD loops of old reality shows and “Arnold Schwarzenegger For Governor!” signs will litter the model front lawns. A tour guide will attempt to explain life in the early part of our century, and nothing will seem more foreign to the kids than the revelation that, once upon a time, fast-food chains didn’t have social media presences. “When a company introduced a new menu item,” the guide will say, as the kids’ pupils dilate in wonder, “It just…ran a TV commercial.”

Those days are already long gone, as evidenced by the circuitous, internety journey to relaunch Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets. The cult-favorite nuggets first became the subject of a yearning tweet from Chance The Rapper: “Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today.” Wendy’s hyper-responsive social media team was on it, promising the nuggets’ return if the tweet received 2 million likes. That took just a day and a half.

Now we have an actual return date for those nuggets—August 19, 2019—but of course Wendy’s didn’t just come out and say that. No, Wendy’s tweeted a Google Calendar invitation for August 19, with a cryptic “Let’s hang.” Thankfully, they also sent the media a press release spelling out the news. So, tweets and GCal invites aside, the news is this: Spicy Chicken Nuggets come back August 19, a day for the history books.