Photo: Jim Watson (AFP/Getty Images)

Here’s some motivation for your Monday: Maybe positive affirmations work? After all, last week Chance The Rapper tweeted a list of positive affirmations that included: “I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please Lord let it be today.”

Wendy’s active social media team was on the case, stating that if that tweet got 2 million likes, the Wendy’s higher-ups would bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK (all-caps theirs).

Hope Wendy’s is ready to put its spicy chicken nuggets where its Twitter is, because it only took a day and a half for spicy chicken nugget fans to chime in and reach that no-longer-elusive goal. Even Wendy’s sounds surprised.

Although Wendy’s says it doesn’t “know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon,” Spicy Chicken Nugget fans have a random tweet by Chance The Rapper to thank for the return of their beloved spicy nugs. So which do you think is more powerful: positive affirmation… or social media?