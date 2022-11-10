Reddit is a pretty great resource if you’re looking for productive (and not so productive) conversations about food. But as with most public online forums, the subject matter can get really weird really quickly, and food discourse in particular can turn wacky on a dime.

We’ve dug around to find the most surprisingly strange food-related subreddits dedicated to topics you’ve probably never even thought to wonder about. Once you t oss yourself down the weird food rabbit hole, you’ll likely be down there for a really long time, so grab your favorite drink and get your clickin’ finger ready.