Wedding postponed due to COVID? Domino’s wants to “help”

Domino’s Rain Check Registry aims to soothe erstwhile wedding planners. Photo : Domino’s

Weddings, being the big, flashy, once-in-a-lifetime events that they are, have become emblematic of the many ways that COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on our lives. (Of course, knowing what this virus is capable of, a ruined wedding is probably the best case scenario.) Ceremonies and receptions are being postponed left and right, leaving jilted not-quite-newlyweds in a bind (and stuck paying non-cance lable reservation fees). Domino’s has come up with a way to recognize this quandary: with the Domino’s Rain Check Registry.

Advertisement

Pizza is a balm on any wound, and according to a press release, America’s number-one pizzeria is offering the Rain Check Registry so that disinvited guests can show support to the unhappy couple. Here’s how it works:

Couples who choose to create a Rain Check Registry can select from packages including “Small Wedding Now, Big Celebration Later” or even “Bridal Shower, but Make it Virtual,” depending on what twists and turns their wedding plans have taken. After the couple creates their registry, they can share their wish list with family and friends on social media or with a unique URL. All gifts will be delivered to the lucky recipients as Domino’s eGift cards.

Advertisement

Customers can send things like the “Vendor Call-A-Thon” gift card to show sympathy for a postponed wedding. Screenshot : Domino’s

As we’ve pointed out in the past, and as you can see in the photo above, Domino’s various “registries” are really just a themed way to send your loved ones Domino’s gift cards. Not that there’s anything wrong with that; if the lovebirds in question are faced with the prospect of phrasing uninvitations, securing deposit refunds, and weighing the chances that their 200-person wedding is going to be feasible by next March when the venue has an open date, then yeah, pizza might be just the thing they need.

